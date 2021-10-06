Vanderhoof welcome sign (Photo supplied by District of Vanderhoof)

House sales are up in the Bulkley Nechako region according to the BC Northern Real Estate Board.

The Smithers area saw 213 properties worth $76.3 million change hands as of September 3oth.

The first nine months of 2020 saw 188 properties sold worth $62 million.

Some of the properties that sold include:

84 single-family homes

60 parcels of vacant land

41 homes on acreage

9 manufactured homes in parks

6 manufactured homes on land

Vanderhoof saw 140 properties sold worth $38.3 million in the same time frame, which is up from the 102 properties worth $23.4 million sold last year.

Some of the properties sold include:

52 single-family homes

37 parcels of land

30 homes on acreage

Houston had 49 properties sell so far this year worth $11.4 million, more than doubling last year’s 22 properties worth $4.7 million.

Burns Lake saw 97 properties sell since September 30th, worth $23 million.

They had 54 properties worth $10.5 million over the same period last year.

Fort St.James also saw a boost in sales, with 75 properties worth $16.9 million change hands, compared to the 47 properties worth $8.7 million last year.