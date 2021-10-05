Northern Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the Internal Medicine Unit (IMU) at Prince George’s University Hospital.

Seven patients have tested positive for the virus.

The health authority is closely monitoring for additional cases, and the facility is taking steps to protect the health of staff and those they care for with the following procedures:

Increased frequency of cleaning and infection control measures

Enhanced symptom monitoring among all UHNBC staff and patients

Limiting movement of staff and patients between care areas of the hospital

Restricting the unit to essential visitors only

At this time, the IMU outbreak is not considered to be related to a similar event declared on September 25th in the Primary Care Medical Unit (PCMU).

To date, 20 patients and seven staff have tested positive in association with the PCMU outbreak. Sixteen of the outbreak-associated cases remain active.