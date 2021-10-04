The first blast of winter is coming to BC’s Peace Region.

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for Highway 97 and the Pine Pass.

A frontal system moving across the region is expected to give the first snow of the season to the Peace River region.

Light rain will start overnight tonight and change to snow mixed with rain or wet snow tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.

The snow is expected to persist through Wednesday with 10 to 15 centimeters possible.