The Nechako-Kitimat Development Fund Society (NKDF) has approved $40,066 that will go towards four new projects in the community.

$30,000 is going to The Tamitik Status of Women Association to help build the 24-hour daycare that will have Indigenous Cultural Programming.

“These projects will help provide new amenities and programs to support people and businesses in the Kitimat and Vanderhoof areas,” said Minister of Jobs Ravi Kahlon.

The Vanderhoof Chamber of Commerce will get $2,500 for the We Are Open campaign that will encourage residents to shop local and help local businesses recover from the pandemic.

$4,000 will be going to The Nechako Valley Sporting Association to help build a machine shed that will house machinery and equipment used to maintain ski trails.

$3,566 will be going to the Nechako Valley Exhibition Society to help repair and maintain its Bobcat.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are proud to support these local initiatives that enhance our region and support jobs, small business, and recreation opportunities for the residents of our communities,” said NKDF Chair Cindy Shelford.