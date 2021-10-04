The death toll from the latest COVID-19 outbreak at Prince George’s Jubilee Lodge is up to six.

Northern Health issued the update this morning (Monday) as it continues to monitor the situation at the long-term care facility.

In total, 20 residents and three staff have tested positive for the virus as well as four additional resident cases that were epi-linked due to exposure with a confirmed case.

Of the six residents who passed away from the outbreak, two of whom were epi-linked.

There have not been any new lab-confirmed cases associated with the outbreak since September 10th and there are currently no active cases.