714 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in BC, as the province now has 6,317 active cases.

Of the active cases, 328 individuals are in hospital and 138 are in intensive care.

11 more people in BC have died, including six Interior Health residents.

The new/active cases include:

106 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 1,043

205 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 1,360

274 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 2,353

73 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 889

56 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 614

No new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 58



There are 22 active health care outbreaks across BC, including seven in Interior Health and two in Northern Health.

From Sept. 23-29, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 71.3% of cases, and from Sept. 15-29, they accounted for 80.8% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Sept. 23-29) – Total 5,152

Not vaccinated: 3,311 (64.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 3,59 (7.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,482 (28.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 16-29) – Total 426

Not vaccinated: 302 (70.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 42 (9.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 82 (19.2%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 23-29)

Not vaccinated: 296.6

Partially vaccinated: 98.0

Fully vaccinated: 36.6

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 16-29)

Not vaccinated: 44.4

Partially vaccinated: 17.7

Fully vaccinated: 1.9

88% (4,079,918) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 81.1% (3,761,048) have received their second dose.

In addition, 88.5% (3,828,773) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 81.9% (3,543,318) have received their second dose.