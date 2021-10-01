Numerous COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics are coming to the Prince George and Vanderhoof areas in October.

From 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm tomorrow (Saturday), a mobile vaccine clinic will be hosted at the CN Centre parking lot.

First and second doses will be available for eligible residents 12+.

Next Wednesday and Thursday, Northern Health will be hosting a mobile clinic at UNBC to offer first and second doses as well.

These are in addition to the clinics held every Wednesday from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Northern Interior Health Unit, which offers drop-in appointments for both doses.

Appointments are not required to get vaccinated at any of these clinics.

Meanwhile, in Vanderhoof, a mobile vaccine clinic will be held at the parking lot across from Omineca Medical Centre next Tuesday from 1:00 – 6:30 pm.

Vaccinations are available every Thursday in October at the Vanderhoof Health Unit from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

At the unit, booked appointments are prioritized but drop-ins are welcomed if space is available.

Drop-in clinics will be held at various times at the Prince Rupert Community Health Centre on October 5 (4:30 pm – 7:30 pm), October 9-23 (10 am – 2 pm) and October 23 (10:00 am – 2:00 pm).

The CORE space next to the Prince Rupert Health Centre will be offering doses on a drop-in basis on October 7, 21 and 28 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Finally, on October 20, Prince Rupert residents age 12-17 can stop by the Charles Hays Secondary School from 2:30 – 5:00 pm for a first or second dose.

For a list of COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the North, visit the Northern Health website.