With the winter fast approaching, drivers and vehicle owners are reminded B.C.’s annual winter tire requirements are now in place.

Starting today (Friday), they are now mandatory for all vehicles on most provincial highways until the spring.

Winter tires are required for travel on:

* all highways in the North;

* all highways in the Interior;

* sections of some highways on the South Coast, including the Sea to Sky Highway; and

* sections of some highways on Vancouver Island, including the Malahat and highways 4, 14, and 28.

In B.C., appropriate winter tires are defined as those with either the M+S (mud and snow) or mountain/snowflake symbol, in good condition with a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimeters.

Drivers without the proper winter tires in good condition driving on designated B.C. highways can receive a fine of $121.

Commercial vehicle operators are required to carry chains on most routes in the province as indicated by road signs.

Winter tires and chain requirements are in effect on most designated highways in B.C. until March 31st.