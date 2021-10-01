B.C. health officials reported 749 new cases of COVID-19 including 148 in Northern Health.

Currently, 145 people battling the virus are in intensive care.

As of Thursday, 88.0% of eligible people 12 and older received their first vaccine dose while 81.0% are fully vaccinated.

In addition, 88.5% of eligible adults are partially vaccinated while 81.8% have both doses.

The Jubilee Lodge and UHNBC outbreaks remain active according to the province.

The new/active cases include:

148 new cases in Northern Health

157 new cases in Interior Health

267 new cases in Fraser Health

113 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

64 new cases in Island Health

No new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

In the last 24 hours, nine new deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 1,962.

The new deaths include:

* Fraser Health: three

* Island Health: two

* Northern Health: one

* Vancouver Coastal Health: one

* Interior Health: two