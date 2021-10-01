B.C. health officials reported 749 new cases of COVID-19 including 148 in Northern Health.

Currently, 145 people battling the virus are in intensive care.

As of Thursday, 88.0% of eligible people 12 and older received their first vaccine dose while 81.0% are fully vaccinated.

In addition, 88.5% of eligible adults are partially vaccinated while 81.8% have both doses.

The Jubilee Lodge and UHNBC outbreaks remain active according to the province.

The new/active cases include:

  • 148 new cases in Northern Health
  • 157 new cases in Interior Health
  • 267 new cases in Fraser Health
  • 113 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
  • 64 new cases in Island Health
  • No new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

In the last 24 hours, nine new deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 1,962.

The new deaths include:

* Fraser Health: three

* Island Health: two

* Northern Health: one

* Vancouver Coastal Health: one

* Interior Health: two