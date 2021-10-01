81% of eligible BC residents 12+ have both COVID-19 vaccine doses
COVID-19 Vaccine (Photo provided by Pixabay)
B.C. health officials reported 749 new cases of COVID-19 including 148 in Northern Health.
Currently, 145 people battling the virus are in intensive care.
As of Thursday, 88.0% of eligible people 12 and older received their first vaccine dose while 81.0% are fully vaccinated.
In addition, 88.5% of eligible adults are partially vaccinated while 81.8% have both doses.
The Jubilee Lodge and UHNBC outbreaks remain active according to the province.
The new/active cases include:
- 148 new cases in Northern Health
- 157 new cases in Interior Health
- 267 new cases in Fraser Health
- 113 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- 64 new cases in Island Health
- No new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
In the last 24 hours, nine new deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 1,962.
The new deaths include:
* Fraser Health: three
* Island Health: two
* Northern Health: one
* Vancouver Coastal Health: one
* Interior Health: two