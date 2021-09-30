One person is in hospital with serious injuries after a grizzly bear attack in Granisle.

According to the BC Conservation Officer Service, a Predator Attack Team has been deployed after the attack occurred Wednesday morning (Sept 29).

A post on social media added that the incident occurred near Babine Lake.

No details have been issued on the victim’s condition at this time.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

-With files from Lindsay Newman, MyBulkleyLakesNow.com