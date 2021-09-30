The Prince George Local Health area saw the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in all of BC between September 19 to 25, as the region saw 280 cases, up slightly from the 271 found the week before.

The Surrey Local Health area saw the most cases during this time, as the area saw 344.

72% of eligible residents aged 12 and up are fully vaccinated in the Prince George area, about 10% below the provincial mark, as 80.8% of eligible BC residents are fully immunized.

Meanwhile, 82% are partially immunized in the PG LHA, which also encompasses Mcbride, Valemount, and Mackenzie.

The Nechako area saw 95 new cases this past week, as 60% of the eligible population 12+ is fully vaccinated.

The Fort Nelson, and Northern and Southern Peace River areas have by far the lowest rates of immunization in the entire province.

51% of eligible residents are fully immunized in Peace River North and South, a mark that jumps to 53% in Fort Nelson.

8 cases were identified in Fort Nelson, 97 were found in Peace River North and 50 were identified in Peace River South.

There are two active healthcare outbreaks in Northern Health, one at Jubilee Lodge in Prince George where five residents have passed away.

The other was declared on Tuesday at Wrinch Memorial Hospital in Hazelton, which has resulted in four cases.