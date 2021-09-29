(Photo of Roger Dunkley, Steward of Becky and Betty's legacy speaks at CNC in Prince George. Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff)

A $100,000 legacy fund at the College of New Caledonia to assist the next generation of nurses has been left behind by a pair of lifelong friends.

Betty Smith and Becky Beck lived next door to each other in Vancouver and dedicated their lives to the nursing profession becoming members of the Victorian Order of Nurses.

CNC alumnus Roger Dunkley grew up across the street from both of them and spoke on their behalf in Prince George today (Thursday).

“They were like sisters, they loved each other and always looked out for each other and that wasn’t just limited to them. They put that care into the world and I was really glad to represent them.”

Becky died in 2018 while Betty passed away in January.

The Three Sisters Endowment Bursary will provide four $1,000 awards to students each year and also recognizes, Becky’s mother Edith who was also a nurse.

“We’re grateful for Roger and the Dunkley family working to make sure the contributions of Betty and Becky support the next generation of nurses,” said Dr. Dennis Johnson, President, and CEO of CNC.

“Contributions such as this can make an important difference in supporting the education of skilled health care professionals to provide exceptional care in the north.”

Students can apply for the bursary through CNC’s Financial Aid & Awards page when award applications open at the end of October.

“This new award supports the ecosystem of Nursing in the North, providing support to students in all three nursing education streams offered at CNC,” said Dr. Tamara Chambers-Richards, Dean of Health Sciences.

“This ensures motivated students have the means to succeed in the areas they’ve chosen: health care assisting, practical nursing, or registered nursing.”