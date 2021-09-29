SD 91 announces temporary bus cancellations in Vanderhoof
(Photo credit Austin Pacheco and Unsplash)
Students and parents in Vanderhoof will need to find a different form of transportation when heading to school.
According to School District 91, a number of bus drivers are unable to drive in the short term and five runs have been cancelled for today (Wednesday) and October 1st.
• Route 105 Willowvale
• Route 107 Loop / Bublitz
• Route 108 Derksen / Markay
• Route 110 Sinkut Lake / Langston
• Route 111 Sackner / Sturgeon Point
These cancellations may carry into next week (October 4th), but parents will be notified over the weekend as the district attempts to get some of these routes restored.