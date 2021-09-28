Cpl Jennifer Cooper of the PG RCMP speaking with the media following a targeted shooting in PG. (Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff)

22-year-old Cameron Boyes of Prince George is facing six charges following a dangerous driving incident on Sunday evening.

According to the Prince George RCMP, Vanderhoof RCMP notified police in PG of a driver who was last seen heading east out of Vanderhoof at a high rate of speed.

Police say the driver was traveling at excessive speeds and collided with another vehicle without stopping while driving through Vanderhoof.

Prince George officers set up a spike belt in the Beaverly area to stop the driver, which ended up being successful in stopping the driver.

The driver attempted to evade police roadblocks multiple times, even after the successful deployment of a spike belt. The vehicle was located not far from where the spike belt was used and, with the assistance of a Police Service Dog, the driver was located and arrested, states Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, Media Relations Officer for the PG RCMP.

Police say Boyes is well known to police and was held in custody until he could attend court.

The following charges have been approved against Boyes:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Obstruct a police officer

Resist arrest

Possession of a weapon

Unauthorized possession of ammunition

Possession of ammunition contrary to order

Police are now asking any witnesses of Boyes’ driving behavior to contact the RCMP.

The vehicle is described as a grey Honda sedan with the rear bumper hanging off and extensive damage to the exterior of the car.