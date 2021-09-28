A total of 83-million dollars is up for grabs.

Tonight (Tuesday), BC lottery players have a chance to cash in on the 70-million dollar Lotto Max draw as well as 13 Maxmillion prizes of one million each.

BC Lottery Corporation Spokesperson, Erica Simpson told Vista Radio it wasn’t that long ago a Kamloops man walked away with a cool 35-million.

“A total of nine weeks it took before that 70-million dollar jackpot prize was won and of course, you will recall that winning ticket was won both in Kamloops along with another player from Ontario for 35 million dollars each.”

Simpson adds it’s nice to see the current jackpot total get bumped back up in less than three months.

“I am super-excited that we are going to have a chance to play for more than 80-million dollars. We want to remind players that they can purchase their lottery tickets at any of our 35-hundred lottery retailers in BC as well as PlayNow.com.”

You have until 7:30pm to purchase a ticket.

So far this year, BC lottery players have redeemed more than $162 million in winnings from Lotto Max.