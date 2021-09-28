Anyone that still has concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines can have their questions answered.

A telephone town hall meeting is scheduled from 6-730 tonight (Tuesday).

The state of the health care system in the north along with schools and other related issues will also be discussed.

The speakers will include Health Minister Adrian Dix, Dr. Bonnie Henry as well as Dr. Jong Kim and Tanis Hampe with Northern Health.

A link to the townhall can be found here.