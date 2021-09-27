Over a three-day period, B.C. is reporting 2,239 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 184,780 cases in the province:

Sept. 24-25: 876 new cases

Sept. 25-26: 657 new cases

Sept. 26-27: 706 new cases

Over the weekend, 18 new deaths were reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,940.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: three

Interior Health: five

Island Health: three

Vancouver Coastal Health: six

Northern Health: one

There are 6,098 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, of the active cases, 303 individuals are in hospital and 141 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

358 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 1,165

525 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 1,159

857 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 2,218

256 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 843

230 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 657

13 new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 56



87.7% (4,064,859) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 80.5% (3,729,606) have received their second dose.

In addition, 88.2% (3,815,333) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 81.3% (3,515,026) have received their second dose.

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 7,802,535 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.