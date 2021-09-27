18 more British Columbians lose their lives to COVID-19
Photo: First Nations Health Authority/Twitter
Over a three-day period, B.C. is reporting 2,239 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 184,780 cases in the province:
- Sept. 24-25: 876 new cases
- Sept. 25-26: 657 new cases
- Sept. 26-27: 706 new cases
Over the weekend, 18 new deaths were reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,940.
The new deaths include:
- Fraser Health: three
- Interior Health: five
- Island Health: three
- Vancouver Coastal Health: six
- Northern Health: one
There are 6,098 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, of the active cases, 303 individuals are in hospital and 141 are in intensive care.
The new/active cases include:
- 358 new cases in Northern Health
- Total active cases: 1,165
- 525 new cases in Interior Health
- Total active cases: 1,159
- 857 new cases in Fraser Health
- Total active cases: 2,218
- 256 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- 230 new cases in Island Health
- 13 new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
87.7% (4,064,859) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 80.5% (3,729,606) have received their second dose.
In addition, 88.2% (3,815,333) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 81.3% (3,515,026) have received their second dose.
Since December 2020, the Province has administered 7,802,535 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.