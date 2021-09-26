Northern Health Medical Officers have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Primary Care Unit at the University Hospital of Northern BC (UHNBC) in Prince George.

Nine patients and one staff member have tested positive for the virus, and testing and monitoring are underway to identify other possible cases.

Northern Health said enhanced measures are now being taken:

Increased frequency of cleaning and infection control measures

Enhanced symptom monitoring among all PCMU staff and patients

Limiting movement of staff and patients between care areas of the hospital

Restricting the unit to essential visitors only

The outbreak will only be declared over when the chains of transmission have stopped.