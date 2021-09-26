The next step in the BC Vaccine Card rollout begins tomorrow (Monday).

You will need to have a printed copy of your vaccine card or a digital version saved on your phone to access:

indoor ticketed sporting events

indoor concerts

indoor theatre/dance/symphony events

indoor and patio dining in restaurants (does not include fast-food restaurants, food courts, and cafeterias)

night clubs, pubs, bars, and lounges

casinos

movie theatres

fitness centres/gyms (excluding youth recreational sport)

businesses offering indoor high-intensity group exercise activities

organized indoor events with 50 or more people (eg. weddings, parties, conferences, meetings, workshops)

discretionary organized indoor group recreational classes and activities

post-secondary campuses

The vaccination papers handed out to you when you get your shot will no longer allow you access to these businesses, and if you are 19 years of age or older you will also have to show a government issue photo ID.

“Only the minimum amount of data (name and proof of vaccination) will be displayed by the QR reader app that businesses may use to scan for proof of vaccination. The QR code only stores the absolute minimum level of information and is not connected to other health records,” said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Residents will need their second dose of a vaccine by October 24th to access these same businesses and events.

Certain businesses are required to use the BC Vaccine Card Verifier App, which is used to scan a QR code to read the cardholder’s name and vaccination status.

Anyone found not complying with the policy could face a fine of up to $2,300.

The BC Government website reminds business owners that they have the right to refuse service to anyone who is not abiding by the order.

With Files from Dione Wearmouth, MyPGNow