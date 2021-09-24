B.C. is reporting 743 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 182,541 cases in the province.

87.5% (4,053,738) of eligible people 12+ in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 80.0% (3,709,554) received their second dose.

In addition, 88.0% (3,805,580) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 80.9% (3,497,809) received their second dose.

There are 5,979 active cases in the province, of the active cases, 319 individuals are in hospital and 149 are in ICU.

The new/active cases include:

106 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 1,023

177 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 1,268

292 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 2,029

111 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 955

57 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 660

no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 44



In the past 24 hours, seven new deaths have been reported including one in the North and one in the Interior, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,922.

From Sept. 16-22, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 75.0% of cases, and from Sept. 9-22, they accounted for 81.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Sept. 16-22) – Total 4,543

Not vaccinated: 3,057 (67.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 351 (7.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,135 (25.0%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 9-22) – Total 436

Not vaccinated: 322 (73.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 35 (8.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 79 (18.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 16-22)

Not vaccinated: 292.8

Partially vaccinated: 90.8

Fully vaccinated: 28.3

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 9-22)

Not vaccinated: 46.6

Partially vaccinated: 14.1

Fully vaccinated: 1.8

After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 25.9 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.