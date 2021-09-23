The Prince George Local Health area saw the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the entire province during the week of September 12-18.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, 271 cases were identified during this timeframe, as the PG LHA has 71% of eligible residents fully vaccinated, and 81% partially vaccinated.

The Prince George LHA saw 24 more cases than the week prior, as 247 cases were identified between September 5 to 11.

One out of every five people in the Prince George LHA, which also encompasses Mcbride, Mackenzie, and Valemount, hasn’t received a single dose of a vaccine.

Currently, 80% of eligible BC residents are fully vaccinated meaning the PG LHA is about 10% behind the provincial rate of full immunization.

Compared to the rest of Northern Health, Prince George’s rate of fully immunized residents is relatively high, as the area falls behind only Kitimat (96%), Haida Gwaii (88%), Nisga’a (86%), and Snow Country – Stikine – Telegraph Creek (85%).

The Fort Nelson and Peace River North and South regions have the lowest rates of fully immunized residents in all of BC as Fort Nelson is at 52%, while both Peace River regions are at 50%.

Between September 12-18, Fort Nelson saw 15 cases, Peace River North saw 83, and Peace River South saw 62 cases.

There is currently a COVID-19 outbreak at the BC Hydro Site C worksite in Fort St. John in the Peace River North region that has had 92 total cases, and according to Northern Health the majority of which have been among unvaccinated workers.

Meanwhile, Nechako also has some of the lowest amounts of fully vaccinated residents in all of BC, as 59% of eligible residents are fully immunized.

During this timeframe, the Nechako LHA saw 69 cases.

As of yesterday (Wednesday), Northern Health had 943 active cases while 64 people are in hospital, 21 of whom are in ICU.