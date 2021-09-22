B.C. is reporting 759 new cases of COVID-19, including 25 epi-linked cases, for a total of 180,937 cases in the province.

There are 5,458 active cases in the province while 324 individuals are in hospital and 157 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

129 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 943

233 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 1,223

214 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 1,734



101 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 877

79 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 636

three new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 45



10 new deaths have been reported, seven in Fraser Health, two in Vancouver Coastal, and one in Island Health.

87.1% (4,038,966) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 79.7% (3,692,922) received their second dose.

In addition, 87.7% (3,792,240) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 80.5% (3,482,742) received their second dose.