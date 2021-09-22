BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee believes a Liberal minority government is the best result for Canada’s Indigenous population.

Teegee told Vista Radio once the results get finalized, the Trudeau government needs to hit the ground running on several important issues.

“It will really carry on the work we’ve begun since the previous administration took over as a minority government and that includes implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act as well as the National Action Plan on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.”

He added the result will mean it will be anything but a one-party show on Parliament Hill.

“The Liberals can’t simply make decisions without the agreement of other parties they are partnering with. I think Indigenous peoples can influence a lot of those decisions, especially if they are adverse decisions.”

“Indigenous peoples are one of the groups that have been mostly reported on and studied. We know what the problems are including the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the recommendations need the resources and the timeline for full implementation.”

As the mail-in ballots continued to be counted, the Liberals are leading or elected in 158 ridings followed by the Conservatives with 119, Bloc Quebecois 34, NDP 25, and Green with 2.

More locally, Conservative Incumbents Todd Doherty and Bob Zimmer are headed back to Ottawa after claiming the Cariboo-Prince George and PG-Peace River-Northern Rockies ridings.

In Skeena-Bulkley Valley, Taylor Bachrach claimed the riding for a second consecutive term for the NDP.