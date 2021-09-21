BC Health officials report 525 new cases of COVID-19, with 79 in Northern Health, and 147 in Interior Health.

There are currently 5,282 active cases in the province, 921 are in the north, 1,167 are in the interior.

Of the active cases, 332 individuals are currently in hospital and 155 are in intensive care.

87% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 79.5% received their second jab.

87.5% of adults in the province have received their first dose and 80.4% received their second dose.

The new/active cases include:

187 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 1,711

51 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 822

147 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 1,167

79 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 921

61 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 619

no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 42



From Sept. 13-19, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 76.1% of cases and from Sept. 6-19, they accounted for 84.7% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Sept. 13-19) – Total 4,367

Not vaccinated: 2,982 (68.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 340 (7.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,045 (23.9%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 6-19) – Total 353

Not vaccinated: 279 (79%)

Partially vaccinated: 20 (5.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 54 (15.3%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 13-19)

Not vaccinated: 290.3

Partially vaccinated: 87.2

Fully vaccinated: 26.3

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 6-19)

Not vaccinated: 39.8

Partially vaccinated: 8.2

Fully vaccinated: 1.2

After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 33.1 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.

There was one new death reported in the province, for a total of 1,900.