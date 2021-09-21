Photo of Christine Sorensen supplied by BC Nurses Union

A major shakeup has occurred within the BC Nurses’ Union.

The organization is looking for a new president following the resignation of Christine Sorensen yesterday (Monday).

She was elected president in May of 2018, replacing Gayle Duteil.

Last week, the BCNU expressed concerns over the provincial government’s announcement of its plans to extend the mandatory vaccination order to all healthcare workers.

A brief statement can be found here.