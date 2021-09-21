The Cariboo-Prince George riding remains a Conservative stronghold.

Incumbent Todd Doherty is heading to Ottawa for a third time after claiming just over 50% of the popular vote in last night’s (Monday) federal election.

While heading back to Parliament is nice, Doherty told Vista Radio another loss to the Liberals is a tough pill to swallow.

“I am a competitive guy and I always play to win, so yeah, I would be lying if I told you that I wasn’t disappointed.”

However, Doherty was very appreciative of the team around him during the campaign and considered this a team effort.

“We were focused on the things we could control and I had an incredible team in all four of our major communities. I couldn’t say enough good things about them.”

Audrey McKinnon placed second in the riding, claiming 21% of the vote for the NDP.

McKinnon mentioned this was a great experience.

“It’s been overwhelmingly awesome to be able to run for this riding and to connect with so many people who are in need of help and are looking for a certain kind of representation for that.”

Despite not winning, McKinnon believes there are plenty of positives to go around.

“I’m happy. It’s nice to see the amount of support that we have, all of the thousands of people who voted for me and I am just incredibly grateful. I offer my congratulations to Todd as well.”

PG City Councllor and Liberal candidate Garth Frizzell rounded out the top three with 16.5 of the popular vote.

In addition, People’s Party of Canada representative, Jeremy Gustafson claimed just over eight percent of the popular vote.

Leah Hunsinger-Chang of the Greens received roughly four percent of the vote while Henry Thiessen of the Christian Heritage Party finished last among the candidates with 187 votes.

Mail-in ballots will be counted late this week.