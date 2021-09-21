In a result similar to the 2019 federal election, the Liberal Party claimed its second consecutive minority government.

The Liberal Party is leading or elected in 158 ridings followed by the Conservatives with 119, the Bloc Quebecois with 34, NDP 25, Green party 2, and People’s Party of Canada 0.

To form a majority government a party needed to win at least 170 seats.

Here are the vote percentages by party:

Liberals 32.1%

Conservatives 34.1%

NDP 17.8%

Bloc Quebecois 7.8%

Other 8.4%

Mail-in ballots will be counted at a later date