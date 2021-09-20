BC saw 1,692 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend for a total of 179,646 cases in the province:

Sept. 17-18: 644 new cases

Sept. 18-19: 613 new cases

Sept. 19-20: 435 new cases

There are 5,608 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 171,769 people who tested positive have recovered.

In the past 72 hours, 11 new deaths have been reported, including three in Northern Health, bringing BC’s death toll to 1,899.

Of the active cases, 307 individuals are in hospital and 156 are in ICU.

The new/active cases include:

345 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 1,037

371 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 1,183

533 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 1,732

239 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 988

204 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 661

no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: seven



From Sept. 10-16, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 76.3% of cases, and from Sept. 3-16, they accounted for 85.0% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Sept. 10-16) – Total 4,749

Not vaccinated: 3,268 (68.8%)

Partially vaccinated: 355 (7.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,126 (23.7%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 3-16) – Total 401

Not vaccinated: 319 (79.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 22 (5.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 60 (15.0%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 10-16)

Not vaccinated: 313.7

Partially vaccinated: 91.6

Fully vaccinated: 28.6

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 3-16)

Not vaccinated: 44.9

Partially vaccinated: 8.7

Fully vaccinated: 1.4

After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 32.2 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.

86.8% (4,024,302) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 79.4% (3,679,181) received their second dose.

In addition, 87.4% (3,778,735) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 80.2% (3,470,043) received their second dose.