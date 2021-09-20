The 2021 Federal Election kicks off today, and people can vote for who they want as a representative as a Member of Parliament.

To find out where you can go to vote you need to enter your postal code on the Elections Canada website.

To cast a ballot, voters must be at least 18 years old and be able to prove their identity and address.

Elections Canada accepts multiple forms of ID at the polling stations, a list of approved ID can be found here.

If you aren’t registered to vote, you can do that at a polling station as well.

Stations will be open for voters from 7 am to 7 pm.

BC Transit is offering its services in many places across BC for free all day to get people to the polls, this includes their HandyDART service.

If you plan on taking a selfie to mark the occasion, just know that taking photos of a marked ballot or compromising the secrecy of your vote is illegal.

With Files from Dione Wearmouth, MyPGNow