The 2021 federal election is on Monday, and Canadians across the country will be electing their local Member of Parliament, thus the next Prime Minister.

Locals will either vote in the Cariboo – Prince George riding or the Prince George – Peace River – Northern Rockies riding.

To cast a ballot, voters must be at least 18 years old on election day, and be able to prove their identity and address.

Elections Canada accepts multiple forms of ID at the polling stations, a list of approved ID can be found here.

Registered voters should have already received a voter information card in the mail, but anyone that isn’t already registered can do so at the polling station on Monday.

In a provincial election, voters have a list of places where they can vote, however since it is a federal election, residents must enter their postal code into the Elections Canada website to find the appropriate location.

BC Transit will be offering up their services for free all day in Prince George on Monday, including their handyDART service.

Polling stations will be open from 7 am until 7 pm on election day.

Elections Canada reminds residents that it is illegal to take a photo of a marked ballot or compromise the secrecy of their vote in any way, and recommends taking a selfie outside of the polling place to mark the occasion, instead.