B.C . is reporting 768 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 177,954 cases in the province.

There are currently 6,031 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 169,653 people who tested positive have recovered.

Of the active cases, 298 individuals are in hospital and 135 are in ICU.

The new/active cases include:

161 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 933

183 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 1,499

83 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 1,043

239 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 1,846



102 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 700

no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 10



In the past 24 hours, 11 new deaths have been reported, including five in the Interior as the provincial death toll has reached 1,888.

From Sept. 9-15, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 75.9% of cases, and from Sept. 2-15 they accounted for 86.2% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Sept. 9-15) – Total 4,804

Not vaccinated: 3288 (68.4%)

Partially vaccinated: 358 (7.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,158 (24.1%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 2-15) – Total 384

Not vaccinated: 310 (80.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 21 (5.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 53 (13.8%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 9-15)

Not vaccinated: 312.9

Partially vaccinated: 91.5

Fully vaccinated: 29.5

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 2-15)

Not vaccinated: 43.2

Partially vaccinated: 8.4

Fully vaccinated: 1.2

After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 35.1 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, 86.5% (4,008,076) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 78.9% (3,659,495) have received their second dose.

In addition, 87.0% (3,764,087) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 79.8% (3,452,697) have received their second dose.