To commemorate the very first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, UNBC is holding a unique event.

An online Truth and Reconciliation Talking Circle will be taking place at 10 am on September 30th.

The 90-minute event is open to everyone.

The talking circle will feature singing, dancing, and storytelling, as well as presentations from First Nations Studies Associate Professor Dr. Daniel Sims, First Nations Studies Assistant Professor Dr. Jessie King, and English Professor Dr. Rob Budde.

“This Talking Circle is an opportunity for members of the community to learn about Truth and Reconciliation, acknowledge the progress that has been made and highlight the work that still needs to be done,” said Vice-Provost Indigenous Initiatives Dr. Henry Harder.

“Through this Talking Circle, we will also celebrate Indigenous culture and the resilience of those who have worked so hard to preserve it through the ravages of colonialism.”

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is also known as Orange Shirt Day.

A link to the Zoom event can be found here.