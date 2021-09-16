Mail-in ballots for both Prince George ridings for Monday’s election are quite high.

According to Elections Canada, 4,051 people applied for a mail-in ballot in Cariboo-Prince George while 3,326 constituents in PG-Peace River-Northern Rockies took advantage of this choice.

BC Spokesperson, Andrea Marantz told Vista Radio anyone holding on to their mail-in ballot still has a couple of options to make sure their vote counts.

“Probably a safer bet, if you’ve got your mail-in ballot to vote, is to put it into the kit and either drop it off at a returning office or wait until Monday and then get it into a special box at each polling place that you can put it in.”

Marantz adds they are still receiving mail-in ballots from voters.

Earlier this week, the advanced polling numbers for both of our ridings came out.

In Cariboo-Prince George, the preliminary number of advanced voters this year was 17,084 – up from the 12,479 residents who cast an early ballot in 2019.

For Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies, an estimated 16,214 people took advantage of advanced polls – a slight hike from two years ago where 15,431 constituents showed up to vote early.

The Chief Electoral Officer noted over 5,780,000 electors across Canada voted in early polls that were open from Friday until yesterday (Monday).