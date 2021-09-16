The Fort St.James RCMP were called to the National Historic Site after receiving a report of a break and enter.

Police say they attended the incident on Tuesday and discovered someone had gained access to one of the historic buildings.

Upon arrival, they also noticed a fire extinguisher was discharged in and around the building and damage was done to a rabbit hutch that is on the park grounds.

Four rabbits are now missing and one was found deceased.

Evidence found at the scene has provided police with several leads to follow up with but police look to the public for assistance said Cpl James Potyok with the Fort St. James RCMP.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the Fort St.James RCMP.