A 42-year-old man from Medicine Hat who was employed at Geotech Drilling in Prince George has passed away following a helicopter accident near a mine site in Nunavut.

According to a statement from Agnico Eagle Mines, the accident occurred at the company’s Hope Bay project just after 3 pm local time on Tuesday (September 14th).

A helicopter approaching a drill site came in contact with the worker on the ground.

No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is being conducted by the RCMP, Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission, as well as Agnico Eagle, to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The Hope Bay property is located approximately 685 kilometers northeast of Yellowknife and 125 kilometres southwest of Cambridge Bay.

A link to the full statement can be found here.