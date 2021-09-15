B.C. is reporting 661 new cases of COVID-19, 62 are in Northern Health, 196 are in Interior Health.

There are currently 5,791 active cases in the province, 849 are in the north, 1,536 are in the interior.

Of the active cases, 288 individuals are in hospital and 137 are in intensive care.

86.1% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 78.6% have received their second dose.

86.7% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 79.5% have received their second jab.

The new/active cases include:

237 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 1,744

99 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 1,037

196 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 1,536

62 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 849

66 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 615

one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada Total active cases: 10



In the past 24 hours, seven new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 1,873.

From Sept. 7-13, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 76.5% of cases and from Aug. 31-Sept. 13, they accounted for 87.3% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Sept. 7-13) – Total 4,935

Not vaccinated: 3,375 (68.4%)

Partially vaccinated: 400 (8.1%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,160 (23.5%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Aug. 31-Sept. 13) – Total 387

Not vaccinated: 316 (81.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 22 (5.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 49 (12.7%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 7-13)

Not vaccinated: 321.9

Partially vaccinated: 100.3

Fully vaccinated: 29.6

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Aug. 31-Sept. 13)