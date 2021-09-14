Over 6,000 active COVID-19 cases in BC
B.C. is reporting 677 new cases of the COVID-19 virus, 99 are in Northern Health, 153 in Interior Health.
There are currently 6,165 active cases in the province, 964 are in the north, 1,583 are in the interior.
Of the active cases, 288 individuals are in hospital and 140 are in intensive care.
86% of people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 78.5% have received their second dose.
86.5% of adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 79.4% have received their second jab.
The new/active cases include:
- 237 new cases in Fraser Health
- Total active cases: 1,948
- 102 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- Total active cases: 1,030
- 153 new cases in Interior Health
- Total active cases: 1,583
- 99 new cases in Northern Health
- 86 new cases in Island Health
- no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
One new death was reported, and that person was in Northern Health.