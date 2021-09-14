The Village of Fraser Lake entered an agreement with CityWest to install fiber optic infrastructure to every business and home in the municipality.

“The Village was able to combine grant funding to pay for their portion of the $2.1 million dollar project. There is no cost to the taxpayer to install this infrastructure right to their home or business. This is an opportunity we could not let pass us by,” said Mayor Sarrah Storey.

The decision was made on September 8th and is expected to be completed by the end of November.

“Eighty-three percent of our businesses felt the poor-quality broadband that is serving our community has hindered them from expanding their business to an online format. Fiber optic internet service will make that possible,” said Economic Development Officer Dave Christie.

Christie said he hopes this will make Fraser Lake a more attractive place for future businesses to settle as well.