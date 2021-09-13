'X' marks the spot on a voting ballot. (courtesy of Pixabay)

Time is running out for you to cast an early ballot ahead of next week’s federal election.

Today (Monday) is the final day of advanced polls.

Polls will be open from 9 am to 9 pm, voters can cast their early ballot at Trinity United Church located 3555 5th Avenue.

According to Elections Canada, over 1.3 million people voted on Friday, well ahead of the rate set in the 2019 election.

Tonight (Monday), both Prince George ridings will hold a virtual all candidates forum.

In addition, the deadline for requesting a mail-in ballot is tomorrow (Tuesday).

So far, 800-thousand mail-in kits have been sent out.

That’s well below the two to five million Elections Canada had predicted.