Summer financial update to be unveiled by provincial government
Minister of Finance Selena Robinson. (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)
BC Finance Minister Selina Robinson is providing a further update regarding the province’s economy.
She outlined the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to take its toll on the province’s bottom line with just over 10-billion dollars spent on response and recovery programs.
When the budget was tabled in April, the provincial government projected a $9.7 billion dollar deficit for 2021-22.
However, Robinson noted the deficit is lower than the $13.6 billion predicted last fall due to less government spending.
In July, Robinson also reported BC concluded the 2020-21 fiscal year with continued strong credit ratings and a lower-than-projected deficit of $5.5 billion.