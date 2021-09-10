BC is reporting 820 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 173,158.

There are now 5,850 active cases in the province and 165,027 people who tested positive have recovered.

Of the active cases, 281 individuals are in hospital and 135 are in intensive care.

In the past 24 hours, nine new deaths have been reported, including two people from Northern Health and three in the Interior, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,856.

The new/active cases include:

101 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 782

253 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 1,828

112 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 938

264 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 1,750

90 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 539

no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 13



From Sept. 2-8, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 78.4% of cases, and from Aug. 26-Sept. 8, they accounted for 86.6% of hospitalizations.

After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 35 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.

Past week cases (Sept. 2-8) – Total 4,661

Not vaccinated: 3,252 (69.8%)

Partially vaccinated: 402 (8.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,007 (21.6%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Aug. 26-Sept. 8) – Total 358

Not vaccinated: 292 (81.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 18 (5.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 48 (13.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 2-8)

Not vaccinated: 301.2

Partially vaccinated: 88.7

Fully vaccinated: 26.1

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Aug. 26-Sept. 8)

Not vaccinated: 39.5

Partially vaccinated: 6.7

Fully vaccinated: 1.1

85.5% (3,962,256) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 78.0% (3,614,503) received their second dose.

In addition, 86.1% (3,722,969) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 78.9% (3,412,468) received their second dose.