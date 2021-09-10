Fort St. John Hospital COVID-19 outbreak claims a life
(Photo supplied by MyPGNow.com staff)
Northern Health is reporting a death associated with the Inpatient Unit COVID-19 outbreak at Fort St. John Hospital.
To date, four patients and three staff have tested positive for the virus – two patients have since recovered.
Ongoing monitoring and testing have not identified any additional cases associated with this outbreak.
The facility is taking steps to protect the health of staff and those they care for, with enhanced outbreak precautions such as (but not limited to):
- Increased frequency of cleaning and infection control measures
- Enhanced symptom monitoring among all staff and patients
- Reducing movement of staff and patients between care areas of the hospital