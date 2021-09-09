The upcoming Federal Election is on September 20th, but advance polls begin tomorrow (Friday) and go to Monday (September 13th).

Polls will be open from 9 am to 9 pm, and you can figure out where to vote by following the instructions on the Voter Information Card that you received in the mail.

You can also find out where to vote by going online to the Voter Information Service and inputting your postal code.

You still have the option to vote by mail, but the deadline for that is coming up soon.

An all-candidate forum was held in Quesnel last night (Wednesday) for the Cariboo- Prince George riding.

The PG Chamber of Commerce will be holding a ZOOM call forum for both the Cariboo- Prince George riding as well as the Prince George- Peace River- Northern Rockies riding on Monday (September 13).