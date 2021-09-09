142 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Prince George Local Health Area, which encompasses a large area including parts of the Robson Valley, between August 29 to September 4.

This comes as 69% of residents 12+ in the region are fully immunized, a mark that jumps to 70% for the 18+ population.

According to the BCCDC, 15- 20 cases are now being identified per every 100,000 people in the area.

Meanwhile, in the Nechako Local Health area, 86 new cases were identified in this time frame.

In the Nechako LHA, only 57% of residents 12+ are fully vaccinated, and 60% of residents 18+.

The Nechako LHA has some of the lowest rates of immunization in the entire province, followed only by Fort Nelson (50% for second dose 12+), Peace River North (49% for second dose 12+), and Peace River South (48% for second dose 12+).

The Fort Nelson, Peace River North, and South LHA’s are now reporting over 20 cases per every 100,000 people in the area.

This comes as Fort Nelson saw 16 new cases, Peace River North saw 55, and Peace River South saw 58 cases.

Kitimat has the highest vaccine uptake in Northern Health, with 80% of residents 12+ fully vaccinated, as only five cases were identified in the LHA between August 29 to September 4.