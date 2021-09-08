BC recorded 814 new cases of COVID-19, as there are now 5,550 active cases across the province.

The new/active cases include:

72 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 721

272 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 1,793

135 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 939

241 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 1,601

90 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 485

four new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 11



Of the active cases, 261 individuals are in hospital and 129 are in intensive care.

In the past 24 hours, no new deaths have been reported, as the provincial death toll is now 1,842.

From Aug. 31-Sept. 6, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 77.8% of cases and from Aug. 24-Sept. 6, they accounted for 85.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Aug. 31-Sept. 6) – Total 4,691

Not vaccinated: 3,247 (69.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 403 (8.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,041 (22.2%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Aug. 24-Sept. 6) – Total 233

Not vaccinated: 184 (79.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 16 (6.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 33 (14.2%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population (Aug. 31-Sept. 6)

Not vaccinated: 244.4

Partially vaccinated: 108.3

Fully vaccinated: 30.0

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population (Aug. 24-Sept. 6)

Not vaccinated: 13.7

Partially vaccinated: 4.1

Fully vaccinated: 1.0

As of Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, 85.2% (3,949,169) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 77.7% (3,601,169) received their second dose.

In addition, 85.8% (3,711,066) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 78.6% (3,400,194) received their second dose.

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 7,557,556 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.