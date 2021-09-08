Renters across the province will see their monthly rent go up slightly heading into next year.

Today (Wednesday), the province announced an annual allowable rent increase of 1.5%.

According to the province, that is less than half of what it would have been prior to the changes made in 2018 that limited rent increases to inflation.

This increase cannot take effect prior to January 1st of 2022.

To support residents during the pandemic, the Province enacted a rent freeze which has been extended until December 31st.

BC landlords can only increase rent once annually if they choose to increase rent at all.