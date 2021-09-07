All fire bans are lifted in the Prince George and Northwest Fire Centres
July Mountain and Garrison Lake wildfires (Photo supplied by BC Wildfire Service)
As of noon today (Tuesday) the BC Wildfire Service has lifted all fire bans on the Prince George and Northwest Fire Centres.
Category 2 and 3 open fires are permitted, residents can also use fireworks and firecrackers, sky lanterns, burn barrels and burn cages.
A burn registration number is needed for a Category 3 open fire and can be obtained through the Burn Registration Line at 1-888-797-1717.
The BC Wildfire Service still encourages people to report fires at 1-800-663-5555.