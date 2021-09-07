As of noon today (Tuesday) the BC Wildfire Service has lifted all fire bans on the Prince George and Northwest Fire Centres.

Category 2 and 3 open fires are permitted, residents can also use fireworks and firecrackers, sky lanterns, burn barrels and burn cages.

A burn registration number is needed for a Category 3 open fire and can be obtained through the Burn Registration Line at 1-888-797-1717.

The BC Wildfire Service still encourages people to report fires at 1-800-663-5555.