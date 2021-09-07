BC’s vaccine card requirement takes effect on September 13th, and even people without access to a computer can get verified.

“Getting vaccinated means we can bring people back together and do more, safely, and with confidence that we’re not putting those who aren’t fully vaccinated at risk,” said Premier John Horgan.

The card is available online, you will need to submit your personal health number, date of birth, and dates of vaccinations.

Once verified you can save the card as a digital copy, or print out a hard copy.

Family, friends, or a support person can print off cards for people who may not have access to a computer.

The Get Vaccinated Call Centre is also available to get your card, you can call 1-888-838-2323 and get a printed copy mailed to you.

If neither of those options works, you can go to one of 64 Service BC Centres across the province to get one.

“The BC Vaccine Card is a show of confidence,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

“It says in our pandemic when doing the right thing to stop the spread is the mandate we all share in, that we’re doing the right thing by being vaccinated. That we’re making the best choices. That right now, especially with a surge in cases primarily in groups of unvaccinated people, we’re doing exactly what͛s required to save lives.”

The card will include a QR code that businesses can scan to show that you are either fully or partially vaccinated.

A mobile QR code reader app will be released closer to September 13th on the Google and Apple app stores, and businesses can either scan the QR code or visually verify the card.

Information for businesses can be found at the BC Government website, and an information line will be launched next Monday.

Starting on September 13th, one dose of a vaccine will be needed to access these events:

indoor ticketed sporting events

indoor concerts

indoor theatre/dance/symphony events

indoor and patio dining in restaurants (does not include fast-food restaurants, food courts and cafeterias)

night clubs, pubs, bars and lounges

casinos

movie theatres

fitness centres/gyms (excluding youth recreational sport)

businesses offering indoor high-intensity group exercise activities

organized indoor events with 50 or more people (eg. weddings, parties, conferences, meetings, workshops)

discretionary organized indoor group recreational classes and activities

post-secondary campuses

By October 24th, residents will need to be fully vaccinated to access these events.

Fully vaccinated people can use the paper record provided by vaccine clinics until September 27th as an acceptable form of proof.

People 19 and older will have to verify their BC Vaccine Card with a government-issued photo ID.

Parents can save their kid’s vaccine cards to their phones as well.

“Getting vaccinated is the proven choice to protect ourselves and the people around us. The requirement for proof of vaccine will make our communities safer and also ensure that events and gatherings are safer for all of us,” said Dr Bonnie Henry, BC’s provincial health officer.

People from out of province will need to show a provincially/territorially recognized vaccine record and a government-issued ID.

International visitors will need the proof of vaccination they used to enter Canada and their passport.

Health officials are warning residents not to post their QR code on social media.

Fines can be handed out for violations of the Gathering and Events and Food and Liquor Serving Premises orders by:

Police Officers

Community safety unit

Liquor and Cannabis inspectors

Gaming investigators

Conservation officers

Fines for individuals can be either $230 or $575, and fines for event organizers and owners/operators of locations will be $2,300.

The BC Vaccine Card will be time-limited to January 31, 2022, and could be extended.