A 39-year-old woman with ties to Prince George and Vanderhoof has been reported missing by the Fort St. John RCMP.

Shannon Davies was last seen leaving the Fort St. John hospital just after 3:30 pm yesterday (Monday).

She was last seen wearing a dark sweater, grey pants, a backpack, and no shoes.

Davies is described as:

5’5 tall ( 165 cm)

115 lbs ( 52 kg)

Caucasian

Brown curly hair

Green eyes

Police continue to investigate and are very concerned for Shannon’s health and wellbeing. If anyone sees her, they are asked to call 9-1-1.