Prince George Campus of College of New Caledonia (courtesy of CNC)

The College of New Caledonia also welcomed students back to campus for its fall semester today (Tuesday).

“It’s great to see students on campus and in classrooms once again,” said CNC President Dr. Dennis Johnson.

“All of us at CNC have worked hard to ensure a safe and successful return to in-person classes. But this pandemic is not over and our return to campus plan will adapt to changing circumstances following provincial public health guidance.”

Masks are mandatory indoors at all CNC campuses, including in classrooms. The College also promotes daily health checks prior to arriving on campus, recommending anyone with symptoms to stay home and seek medical advice.

The college also has campuses in Quesnel, Vanderhoof, Burns Lake, Fort St. James, and Mackenzie.